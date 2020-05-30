George Floyd protests begin in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd have made their way to Tucson.

Around 100 protesters gathered downtown Friday evening. Protesters could be heard chanting "George Floyd" and "F--- the police" while knocking down street signs.

Counter-protesters were spotted yelling from their cars.

So far, the Tucson protest has been mostly peaceful, but there were some altercations near a downtown bus stop.

Floyd was an unarmed black man who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged with murder and was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. Floyd was heard on video saying that he could not breathe. Three other officers who were involved in the incident while Chauvin held Floyd down for almost nine minutes have not been arrested or charged. They were removed from the police department.

A march and protest took place in Phoenix Thursday night.

Another protest and a wake for Floyd are set to happen in Tucson Saturday.