Last chance to vote in Tucson special election coming up Monday, April 18

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Anyone looking to make their vote count has until next week to register since it's an all-by-mail election.

The Pima County Recorder's Office mailed out absentee ballots Friday, April 1.

Registration for voting in Tucson's upcoming special election ends Monday, April 18.

This ensures a ballot is sent out to voters on Wednesday, April 20.

Voters then have until Tuesday, May 17 to mail back or drop off their ballots.

Participants have the chance to approve or deny Proposition 411, which would allow a 10-year extension of a temporary half-cent (0.5%) sales tax to fund street improvements.

Please visit the county's website to see if you live within city boundaries and are eligible.

