Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Last chance to vote in Tucson special election coming up Monday, April 18

Election Day: Tuesday, May 17
Monday is last day to register to vote in several states
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LM Otero/AP
Aetry Jones, left, and Caerry Rigbon tape up a voter registration sign on Dallas City Hall before a Juneteenth 2020 celebration and protest against police brutality in Dallas, Friday, June 19, 2020. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Monday is last day to register to vote in several states
Posted at 1:33 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 16:37:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Anyone looking to make their vote count has until next week to register since it's an all-by-mail election.

The Pima County Recorder's Office mailed out absentee ballots Friday, April 1.

Registration for voting in Tucson's upcoming special election ends Monday, April 18.

This ensures a ballot is sent out to voters on Wednesday, April 20.

Voters then have until Tuesday, May 17 to mail back or drop off their ballots.

Participants have the chance to approve or deny Proposition 411, which would allow a 10-year extension of a temporary half-cent (0.5%) sales tax to fund street improvements.

Please visit the county's website to see if you live within city boundaries and are eligible.

RELATED: Mayor, Council ask voters to extend existing half-cent sales tax

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!