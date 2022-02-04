Watch
City of Tucson offers help filing arguments on sales tax proposal

For or against half-cent sales tax to improve streets
Megan Meier
Tucson Downtown
Posted at 6:24 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 20:24:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is offering to help Tucsonans submit arguments regarding Proposition 411.

Prop. 411 is a proposal to adjust the Tucson City Charter and authorize a 10-year extension of a temporary half-cent (0.5%) sales tax to fund street improvements.

Click here to learn how to file arguments for or against Proposition 411.

The deadline to file those arguments is February 16.

Election day is May 17.

