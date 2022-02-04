City of Tucson offers help filing arguments on sales tax proposal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is offering to help Tucsonans submit arguments regarding Proposition 411.

Prop. 411 is a proposal to adjust the Tucson City Charter and authorize a 10-year extension of a temporary half-cent (0.5%) sales tax to fund street improvements.

Learn how to file arguments for or against Proposition 411 (half-cent sales tax extension for streets). The deadline to file is Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. The special election is set for May 17. More info: https://t.co/TmALOZSUf4 pic.twitter.com/RZGvpA1RWO — City of Tucson (@cityoftucson) February 3, 2022

Click here to learn how to file arguments for or against Proposition 411.

The deadline to file those arguments is February 16.

Election day is May 17.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

