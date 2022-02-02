Mayor, Council ask voters to extend existing half-cent sales tax

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor and City Council voted Tuesday to ask residents to consider extending an existing half-cent sales tax.

In 2017, the half-cent sales tax was approved by voters, which raised Tucson's sales tax from 8.1% to 8.6%. The city estimated the money would raise $250 million to fund city road repairs and public safety.

If voters approve this extension, the funds that come from sales tax will be invested in repair, restore, resurface, or improve the roads of Tucson, Mayor Romero said, in a tweet. Proposition 411, would generate an estimated $740 million for road repairs and safety improvements, and approximately 85% of the city's residential streets are in poor condition or failing.

Mayor Romero said city engineers reported that investing in road repairs would reduce long-term costs and improve resident safety.

By unanimous vote, Mayor and Council tonight asked residents to consider extending an existing half-cent sales tax that was first approved by voters in 2017. If passed, the funds generated will be invested in a major effort to repair, restore, resurface, or improve... 1/4 pic.twitter.com/u6vrauAA2h — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) February 2, 2022

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

