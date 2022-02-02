Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Mayor, Council ask voters to extend existing half-cent sales tax

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson, Ariz.
Tucson
Posted at 10:34 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 00:34:18-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor and City Council voted Tuesday to ask residents to consider extending an existing half-cent sales tax.

In 2017, the half-cent sales tax was approved by voters, which raised Tucson's sales tax from 8.1% to 8.6%. The city estimated the money would raise $250 million to fund city road repairs and public safety.

If voters approve this extension, the funds that come from sales tax will be invested in repair, restore, resurface, or improve the roads of Tucson, Mayor Romero said, in a tweet. Proposition 411, would generate an estimated $740 million for road repairs and safety improvements, and approximately 85% of the city's residential streets are in poor condition or failing.

Mayor Romero said city engineers reported that investing in road repairs would reduce long-term costs and improve resident safety.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!