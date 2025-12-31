KGUN 9's 2025 review of some of Southern Arizona's biggest and unique moments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — From border policies impacting immigration to Project Blue bringing development to our communities, to the uncertainty of a government shutdown and just as importantly, to neighbors stepping up for neighbors, this year reminded us how powerful local storytelling can be.

Our team spent countless days and nights in neighborhoods throughout our viewing area. Showing up during difficult moments, but also taking the time to spotlight resilience, kindness, and the quiet acts of good that so often go unnoticed.

In 2025, we saw cities grow, businesses close, neighbors step up, and University of Arizona sports teams make national news, with the men's basketball team ranked No. 1.

Our neighborhood reporters dove into new businesses coming to southern Arizona that caused a bit of controversy, like Project Blue in Pima County and Aluminium Dynamics' recycling plant in Cochise County. They also uncovered neighbors helping each other during the government shutdown, like in Marana, where a woman started a small food pantry to help her community, and talking with the owners of a local toy store that had to close its doors but donated all their inventory to kids in need.

In 2025, KGUN followed through with continuous coverage on local criminal cases, including the dad charged with murder after his child died from being left in a hot car, and the former Santa Cruz County Treasures charged with embezzling millions of dollars.

And of course, this can't be an end-of-year wrap-up without including some of the animal friends KGUN's met over the year, like Officer Bowser, SVPD's smallest officer, and Roadie the roadrunner that visits a Tucson woman daily.

Happy New Year, from the KGUN team! We can't wait to share what's happening in your neighborhood in 2026.