Jersey's Journeys to HOPE in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information or to make an appointment at their shelter.

- Yatzee is a 12-year-old calico/tabby cat. She's a sweet senior girl, who just wants to be loved. She's social, polite and calm. She does great with kids, cats and dogs, and just wants somewhere soft to land.

- Tess is a 2-year-old brown tabby cat, with the cutest little tufts on the tips of her ears. She's friendly, outgoing, and very vocal! She doesn't mind being picked up, always wants attention, and loves playing with toys.

- Skittles is a 2-year-old tan, brown and white beagle, chihuahua, rat terrier mix. She's a happy, curious little lady who loves making friends. She likes to play and does great with other dogs. She does have seizures, but she easily takes medication in pill pocket, and the seizures are completely under control.

- Benito is a 1-year-old red corgi chihuahua mix. He has the cutest little stumpy tail that is always wagging. He's super friendly with cats, other dogs and people. He's playful and curious and loves attention!

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.