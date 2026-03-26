Jersey's Journeys; Pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! All of them are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Booba is a 3-year-old brown tabby cat. She's a very affectionate girl when it comes to people, but she would like to be the only cat in your home. She was interested and curious about Jersey at first, but got a little scared, so if she'll be living with a dog, she would like a slow introduction.

- Nelson is an 8-year-old gray and white cat. He's a nice mature boy, who is very well behaved and wants nothing more than to curl up in your lap. As soon as he saw us, he ran right up to us. He loves attention and really can't wait to get out of the shelter so he can be loved full time!

- Casey is a 3-year-old black lab/ pit mix. This sweet boy is truly a perma-puppy! He has a precious puppy dog face, and he's a playful, wiggly boy. He's very friendly, and loves people and other animals. He was found as a stray, but he can't wait to find a forever home.

- Sova is a 3-year-old German shepherd mix. He's a spunky boy who loves people and other dogs. He's curious and happy, but can be a little shy at first, although he warms up quickly. He loves giving kisses, and would love to go on adventures with you!

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.