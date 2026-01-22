Jersey's Journeys; Pets at the Humane Society

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at The Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Gilbert is a 10-year-old white and orange cat. This sweet boy is a little timid at first, but he warms up quickly and wants to know what's going on around him. He's very friendly, isn't bothered by dogs, and loves being loved.

- Shadow is 10-year-old black long-haired cat. He loves to spend his days lounging in the sun and watching the birds outside. He recently had to be shaved because he came into the shelter very matted, but he's doing great, and his hair will grow back!

- Libra is an adult tan chihuahua / pomeranian mix. He's a playful, curious boy, who likes to be in charge, but as long as that's okay with other dogs, he'll do great around them. He's friendly and happy, and can't wait to be your best friend.

- Diamond is a 7-year-old gray pit mix. This sweet girl came to the shelter when he owner passed away, so she is looking for a new family who can love her just as much. She gets along great with other dogs, and really just wants to play with everyone she meets. She's a happy, calm girl, who gives amazing hugs and kisses.