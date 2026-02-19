Jersey's Journeys: Head to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Bobby is a 12-year-old brown and white tabby cat. This sweet boy is a little shy, but he loves a good ear scratch, and really just wants to be loved. He likes treats, which will help you bond, and he'll make a great pet!

- Astrid is an adult torbi cat. This petite little lady loves attention, and was very excited to meet Jersey! She started meowing at us from down the hall, and couldn't wait for us to come into her room. She would like to be the only cat in her home, but she cant wait to have her own people.

- Odella is a tan and white adult boxer mix. This sweet lady is definitely shy at first, so she's looking for a home that can let her unwind, so her true personality can come out! She is curious about other dogs, and definitely has a silly side.

- Daisy Duke is a 10-year-old tri-colored chihuahua. She loves her cozy jacket, and would be happy curling up on your lap all day for a hug. She's a sweet, calm little old lady, who just wants to enjoy her golden years with you.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.