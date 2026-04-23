Jersey's Journeys from PACC; adoptable dogs and cats

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Asha is a 2-year-old tan and black shepherd, husky, Malinois mix. This sweet girl came into the shelter when she got hit by a car, but she's recovering very well. She's very people oriented, and loves making friends the second you meet. She's rocking the heterochromia with two different colored eyes, and she's an absolute stunner! She's extremely friendly, and will do well in any home.

- Cleopatra is a 7-year-old gray pitbull mix. She came into the shelter as a stray over New Year's, likely scared of fireworks. She's a very friendly girl, who is a staff favorite. She'll lean on your legs and ask for pets as soon as she meets you. All she wants to do is play, and she really loves people. She's not super fond of other dogs.

- Snowflake is a white bunny. They don't know a lot of information about him yet, but he is definitely very friendly. He doesn't really like to be picked up, but he loves being petted!

- Terry is a 10-year-old black cat. He's a very social boy, who loves getting attention. He came from a home where he was living with several other cats, so that doesn't seem to bother him. He'll come right up to the front of his kennel when you walk by, because he's eager to get some love!

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.