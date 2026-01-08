Jersey's Journeys brings HOPE in the new year

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are the dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at the HOPE shelter in Marana.

- Johnny is a 2-year-old brown tabby Main Coon mix. He's a big boy, who loves to be loved. He does want to be the only cat in your home, but he does great with dogs. He was purring the whole time we met him!

- Gracie is an adult gray and white medium-haired cat. She's a pretty girl with the personality to match! She's very calm, loves people, and gets along great with dogs and cats. She also loves to play, and always appreciates a good ear scratch.

- Rosco is a 1-year-old tan terrier mix. He's that perfect medium size, that you can still pick up, but he doesn't feel tiny and dainty. He loves other dogs and doesn't mind cats. He's very playful and friendly, and will do great in any home. He's also fully house broken!

