Jan. 8 shooting memorial event set for Saturday

U.S. Rep. Giffords was shot in incident
Jan. 8 Memorial
January 8 memorial construction begins in Spring.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 10:33:24-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, Tucsonans will pay tribute to those killed and injured on one of its darkest days.

A memorial ceremony for the Jan. 8, 2011 shooting in which six people were killed and 13 were wounded is set for Saturday. U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was holding a congress on Your Corner event at a shopping center near Oracle and Ina. A gunman shot 19 people, including Giffords. She survived the shooting but resigned from Congress.

The event will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave.

Speakers include Mayor Regina Romero, acting Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher and Ron Barber, who was wounded in the shooting.

  • WHAT: Ceremony marking the 11th anniversary of the Jan. 8, 2011 Tucson tragedy
  • WHERE: Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave.
  • WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022; event begins at 9:30 a.m.; bell ringing at 10:10 a.m.

