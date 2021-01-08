Virtual ceremony honored victims of Jan. 8 shooting on 10 year anniversary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today marks 10 years since a gunman opened fire at a Tucson grocery store, killing six people and injuring more than a dozen others.

To honor the victims, a bell-ringing ceremony took place this morning at 10:10 a.m., the exact time the first shots were fired on that day.

Tucson's January 8th Memorial Bell Ringing

Ten years ago, my life and my community changed forever. I was shot in the head, six people were killed, 12 others injured. But the attack did not break me—or the people I represented in Congress. We came together, turned pain into purpose, and found hope in each other. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 8, 2021

Due to covid restrictions, the event was closed to the public.