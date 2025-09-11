'It's a bad day:' Former Border Patrol Council VP speaks of friend Charlie Kirk

Art Del Cueto became well-known as the Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council.

In recent years, Del Cueto has been a regular speaker with Charlie Kirk during his "Turning Point USA" events.

Del Cueto had been planning to speak at an event with Kirk later this fall.

He told KGUN 9 that he considered Kirk a friend and that he was devastated by Kirk's death, leaving his wife and two children behind.

"That's the biggest heartbreak," Del Cueto said. "I always look forward to his events. I always look forward to texting him, talking to him. You know, just exchanging conversations. It's not good, man. It's a bad day."

Del Cueto had been concerned about security for Kirk.

"I come from a law enforcement background," he said. "There's never enough security in my eyes, to be honest. I would tell him, 'Don't you think that we need more security?'

"This is just telling of who he is. He looks at me and says, 'God knows what he's doing.' That's who Charlie Kirk was. God knows what he was doing with him."

Del Cueto said Kirk, his voice, will live on.

"We're mourning, we're sad," Del Cueto said. "We're scared of what the future's going to bring right now. The sun's going to come out tomorrow, and people are going to realize we need to continue pushing forward, because that's the vision that Charlie Kirk had."

Del Cueto said he's not sure if the event he was supposed to attend with Kirk later this fall will go on as scheduled.

