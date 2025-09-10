Arizona leaders react to shooting and death of political activist Charlie Kirk

TUSCON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at an event on the Utah Valley University campus on Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced in a social media post.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs (D):

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. I am saddened for Charlie’s family, friends, and Arizonans as they mourn his loss, and I am saddened for our country as our politics have descended into horrific violence. This tragedy is not about who Charlie Kirk supported politically. It is about the devastating loss of a father, a neighbor, and an Arizonan who called this state home, and whose life was cut short by senseless violence. We must stand together in rejecting violence, lowering the temperature of our politics, and recommitting ourselves to the values of civility, respect, and community that American democracy requires.”

Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ):

“This is beyond terrible. Charlie Kirk was a husband, father and son. Violence is never the answer. Sydney and I are keeping the Kirk family in our prayers.”

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ):

"Charlie Kirk lost his life today because someone thought violence was the answer to political disagreement. It's never the answer, and political violence has no place in our country. I'm praying for his wife and children."

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords (D):

I'm horrified to hear that Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah. Democratic societies will always have political disagreements, but we must never allow America to become a country that confronts those disagreements with violence. Mark and I are praying for Charlie's recovery.

Arizona Senate Republican President Warren Peterson:

"Charlie Kirk was a devout Christian; he believed in Jesus Christ as his savior, and Charlie is currently in Heaven with his maker. This was a senseless act of evil in its truest form. We pray for his wife, his two young children, and his entire family for the heartbreaking loss they are currently grieving."

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne (R) :

“This is a tragic and despicable act of cowardice that has no place in American society. My deepest condolences go out to his wife and family who have suffered an unimaginable loss. One of our cherished rights as Americans is the Constitutional protection of free speech and Charlie Kirk was practicing that right when he was cut down by gunfire. That is an attack on all our liberties, and we cannot tolerate this terrible scourge of violence.”