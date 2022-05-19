Investigation of incident at Culinary Dropout concludes, no charges filed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Attorney’s Office (PCAO) announced there will be no criminal charges related to a November 2021 incident between a Tucson Police Officer and customers at local restaurant Culinary Dropout.

The incident occurred on Nov. 14, 2021 in the Culinary Dropout parking lot involving Officer Robert Szelewski and three women.

PCAO’s Chief Criminal Deputy Dan South concluded that charges against the officer were not warranted.

“Based on discrepancies between what witnesses observed, as well as video evidence, there is not sufficient evidence to issue charges against Robert Szelewski,” South wrote in a letter to Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar.

According to PCAO, the three women who were involved in the confrontation with Szelewski were interviewed, as was the off-duty police officer and his family.

The three women were walking from the restaurant to their car while Officer Szelewski was arriving to the restaurant with his family.

The confrontation escalated from a verbal confrontation to a physical one that led to Szelewski physically restraining two of the women, while the third used a camera phone to videotape the incident.

The investigation, which concluded this week, determined that one of the women approached Szelewski "aggressively," leading to his actions, in which he detained that woman and another who attempted to intervene.

“The facts do not support a substantial likelihood of conviction at trial,” South wrote. “A jury could easily find that [the woman who first approached the off-duty officer] used a threat of force first by rushing towards Szelewski to start the fight.”