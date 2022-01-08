Pima County Attorney's Office conducting investigation of officer-involved incident in Nov.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An investigation is underway following an officer-involved incident from November, the Pima County Attorney's Office said.

On Friday, evidence from the officer-involved incident that happened on November 14, 2021, in the parking lot of Culinary Dropout located at 2543 E. Grant Road, was delivered by the Tucson Police Department to the Pima County Attorney's Office.

On November 14, an off-duty officer was involved in an incident with other individuals in the parking lot of Culinary Dropout in Tucson. According to the department, the incident included physical contact between the officer and other individuals, during which the officer took down two females and attempted to restrain them.

RELATED: Women claim off-duty TPD officer used needless force

The department conducted an administrative investigation regarding the incident. According to the department, "The cellphone video, other video footage, and witness statements will be considered as part of both the criminal and administrative investigations."

As per all officer-involved incidents, the investigation of of this incident will be carried out thoroughly. The attorney's office will not provide further details until this investigation is complete.

