Inmate dies in Pima County Jail Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A suspect died in Pima County Jail.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 37-year-old Wade Welch died at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Welch was booked into jail Monday and faced charges including domestic violence disorderly conduct and domestic violence threats and intimidation.
Tucson police is the lead investigator. The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is conducting the investigation.
