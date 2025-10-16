Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Hot car death: 2nd plea deal fails

Christopher Scholtes appears headed for trial in death of his daughter
Christopher Scholtes appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.
Pool/KOLD
A file photo of Christopher Scholtes appearing in court for a pre-trial hearing.
Christopher Scholtes appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — It looks like a second attempt for a plea deal has fallen through in the case of a father charged with murder after his two year old daughter died after being left in a hot car.

Prosecutors say Christopher Scholtes left his daughter in a car, in front of their house, for nearly three hours. They say Scholtes was drinking, playing video games and watching pornography while his daughter stayed strapped into her car seat on a hot summer day.

A judge agreed the pornography claim would prejudice a jury, so prosecutors can not mention it, but they can mention several warnings Scholtes allegedly received about the dangers of leaving children in a car.

In March, Scholtes rejected a chance to plead guilty to second-degree murder. That would have avoided a first-degree murder trial where a guilty verdict could have led to a life sentence. Second-degree murder calls for 10 to 25 years.

Scholtes’ attorney made a fresh attempt for a plea deal, but a settlement conference with prosecutors this week did not lead to any sort of deal.

Now Scholtes is set for a hearing next week to set a trial date. Unless his trial is postponed again, it is set to start Oct. 27.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
Find the stories in your neighborhood