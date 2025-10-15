Hot car death murder trial: Evidence approved

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — New developments in the case of a father charged with murder for allegedly leaving his two year old daughter in a hot car.

The judge in the case against Christopher Scholtes says prosecutors can not tell jurors Scholtes was in his house watching pornography while his daughter was strapped into the family car without air conditioning, in the August heat.

However the ruling on what would be fair to tell jurors says prosecutors can use testimony of previous incidents where Scholtes’ children were left unattended in a car, including incidents when law enforcement officers warned him of the danger.

As Scholtes’ daughter was being rushed to a hospital, Scholtes’ wife exchanged text messages with him saying she had warned him many times not to leave the child in the car. Those text messages can be used at trial.

