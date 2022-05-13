High school counselor arrested for sexual conduct with minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department Child Sexual Assault Unit responded to an inappropriate relationship between a school counselor and 15-year-old student on May 3, 2022.

The counselor worked at Tucson High School, which was attended by the student, but actions took place off school property.

The counselor has been identified as 29-year-old Zobella Brazil Vinik.

On May 11, 2022, Vinik turned herself in to detectives.

Vinik faces one count of Sexual Conduct with a Minor and was booked into the Pima County Jail.

Tucson Unified School District Superintendent informed students parents and guardians.

On May 4th, 2022, detectives from the Tucson Police Department Sexual Assault Unit informed the administration of Tucson High Magnet School of an ongoing investigation into one of its counselors, Zobella Brazil Vinik. The administration was informed of an alleged inappropriate relationship between the counselor and a 15-year-old student from Tucson High.



Working with the Tucson High administration, the District administration acted swiftly to remove the counselor from campus and place her on administrative leave.



Our School Safety Department immediately initiated a comprehensive investigation into this alleged incident, which is currently ongoing.



On Thursday May 5th, 2022, Ms. Vinik resigned her position from the Tucson Unified School District and is no longer an employee of the district. The Tucson Unified School District administration will continue to cooperate with the Tucson Police Department in its ongoing investigation.



Our administration will continue to emphasize the health and safety of our students as our highest priority.



Dr. Gabriel Trujillo

Tucson Unified School District

Superintendent





The investigation is active.

Anyone with information, call 911 or 88-CRIME.