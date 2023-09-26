Former Tucson High counselor sentenced to one year in prison, 15-year probation for sex with student

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Zobella Brazil Vinik, formerly employed with the Tucson High School as a counselor, is preparing to deal with the consequences of her sentencing.

She gathered in the courtroom Monday afternoon with her lawyers Josh Hamilton and Rich Lougee before Judge D. Douglas Metcalf. A victim advocate represented the minor who was not present.

Vinik pled guilty to the following:



AMENDED COUNT ONE: SEXUAL CONDUCT WITH A MINOR AT LEAST FIFTEEN (SOLICITATION), POSITION OF TRUST, a Class Four Felony:

4 years probation on the sex offender caseload, 365 days in Pima County Jail, 2 days credit

AMENDED COUNT TWO: CHILD ABUSE. CIRCUMSTANCES NOT LIKELY TO CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY OR DEATH, a Class Six Felony:

15 years probation on the sex offender caseload, 365 days in Pima County Jail, 2 days credit



She will is allowed to serve her sentences at the same time. Vinik is also required to pay a restitution of $6,425.18.

According to court documents, she is not required to register as a sex offender as long as she complies with all court rules.

