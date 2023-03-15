Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Heavy police presence at Grant and Tucson due to nearby robbery

TPD: Avoid the area, Grant Road shut down "for an extended period"
Tucson police say to avoid Grant Road near Tucson Boulevard Tuesday evening due to an armed robbery nearby.
Image (2).jpeg
Posted at 5:31 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 20:46:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say to avoid Grant Road near Tucson Boulevard Tuesday evening due to an armed robbery nearby.

In a tweet TPD said shots were fired at about 3:30 p.m. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

That suspect has now barricaded himself nearby, according to TPD. KGUN 9's Craig Smith reporting from the scene says police can be heard calling for the suspect to emerge from a nearby building.

Police say both vehicle and pedestrian traffic are shut down on Grant Road "for an extended period." The closures extend for several blocks as of a little after 6 p.m.

KGUN 9 has a crew on location, and will be following this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE