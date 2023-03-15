Heavy police presence at Grant and Tucson due to nearby robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say to avoid Grant Road near Tucson Boulevard Tuesday evening due to an armed robbery nearby.

In a tweet TPD said shots were fired at about 3:30 p.m. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

That suspect has now barricaded himself nearby, according to TPD. KGUN 9's Craig Smith reporting from the scene says police can be heard calling for the suspect to emerge from a nearby building.

Police say both vehicle and pedestrian traffic are shut down on Grant Road "for an extended period." The closures extend for several blocks as of a little after 6 p.m.

KGUN 9 has a crew on location, and will be following this story as it develops.