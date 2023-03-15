Heavy delays on I-10 westbound near Vail due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation responded to a crash that earlier blocked both westbound lanes at milepost 284, just east of Vail.
All lanes are now clear, says ADOT, but drivers should expect some delays.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trailer and a sedan crashed into each other.
Minor injuries were reported.
