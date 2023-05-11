HAZMAT team on scene due to suspicious substance near Dove Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District, Golder Ranch Fire District, Tucson Fire Department and Marana Police Department responded to reports of hazardous materials near North Dove Mountain Boulevard.
Crews remain on scene and investigation remains ongoing.
MPD advises to avoid the area.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
