Halloween events in Tucson and southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the fall season begins, so does our excitement for these upcoming events around Tucson and southern Arizona for Halloween.

Aqua Pumpkin Patch

On Oct. 15, the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center will offer music and refreshments at their pool, as well as have a pumpkin patch. The event is free but limited.

Boo at the Zoo

The popular family-friendly event at the Reid Park Zoo invites kids to treat-or-treat at this fun place. Starting Oct. 21, tickets will be available and timed for a smoother flow into the event.

Glowing Pumpkins

A new event from Tucson's own 'Slaughterhouse' family is Glowing Pumpkins.

Families are invited to look at festive lights coming from over 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins throughout October on Wednesdays through Sundays.

Halloween at Tucson Premium Outlets

From Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, the Tucson Premium Outlets will have a photo booth and candy to give out to guests.

Halloween in the Wild

The International Wildlife Museum will be hosting a festival of games, haunted houses and treats on Oct. 22. Costumes are encouraged and museum members can enter free.

Nightfall

Returning for the first time since 2019, Nightfall's first weekend saw big numbers as families walked through Old Tucson. The event is held throughout the month and ticket prices vary.

Phantom of the Opera at Fox Tucson Theatre

Fox Tucson Theatre will be showcasing the 1925 film the Phantom of the Opera, and this screening will include a live organ accompaniment. VIP and general admission tickets are available. The screening begins Oct. 30.

Slaughterhouse

Rated as the #1 Haunted House in the United States, Slaughterhouse makes its annual return. It's open Thursdays through Sunday and will also stay open on Halloween night.

Terror in the Corn

Voted as one of Tucson's best haunted attractions, the public can join several smaller events such as a zombie shootout and an escape room during every October weekend.