Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

City of Tucson to hold pumpkin pool party Saturday, Oct. 15

The Aqua Pumpkin Patch will take place Saturday, Oct. 15.
City of Tucson
The Aqua Pumpkin Patch will take place Saturday, Oct. 15.
The Aqua Pumpkin Patch will take place Saturday, Oct. 15.
Posted at 2:53 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 17:53:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Summer is officially behind us, but it's still pool weather in Southern Arizona.

The City of Tucson will be combining seasonal festivities with a pumpkin pool party at Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, located at Reid Park, on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Children 17 and under are invited to swim in the 'aqua pumpkin patch,' there they can pick out a floating pumpkin to paint and decorate while at the event.

RSVPs are required for the swim sessions. Sessions are limited to 70 swimmers each.

The aqua pumpkin patch is free to the public.

  • Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center
    • 3455 E. Zoo Ct. (Located in Reid Park)
  • Saturday, Oct. 15
  • Two sessions (limited to 70 kids per session)
    • 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    • 1:30 - 3 p.m.
  • RSVP required
    • Call (520)791-5643 to register

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!