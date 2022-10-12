City of Tucson to hold pumpkin pool party Saturday, Oct. 15

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Summer is officially behind us, but it's still pool weather in Southern Arizona.

The City of Tucson will be combining seasonal festivities with a pumpkin pool party at Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, located at Reid Park, on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Children 17 and under are invited to swim in the 'aqua pumpkin patch,' there they can pick out a floating pumpkin to paint and decorate while at the event.

RSVPs are required for the swim sessions. Sessions are limited to 70 swimmers each.

The aqua pumpkin patch is free to the public.

Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center

3455 E. Zoo Ct. (Located in Reid Park)

Saturday, Oct. 15

Two sessions (limited to 70 kids per session)

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. 1:30 - 3 p.m.

RSVP required

Call (520)791-5643 to register



