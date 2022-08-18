"Slaughterhouse" family to debut "Glowing Pumpkins" Jack-O-Lantern Adventure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The same family which runs Tucson's iconic "Slaughterhouse" is launching a new family-friendly spectacular called "Glowing Pumpkins."

The Jack-O-Lantern Adventure is debuting Friday, Sept. 23 to Monday, Oct. 31 at the Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Rd.

“We’re a family-run business,” shares founder Bobby Sutton. “I’ve always wanted to do something for families to be able to enjoy Halloween. Usually, Halloween is scary stuff. This is a brand-new concept that we’re excited about."

Chris Anderson (cdamedia.us)

Sutton says the goal is for parents and children to both look in awe at the 5,000 plus hand-carved pumpkins decorated in festive lights.

He reveals Glowing Pumpkins will feature the following:



Pumpkin sculptures and displays

Music and special effects

Classic Halloween characters

Dinosaurs and superheroes

Movie and pop culture icons

“I can’t wait to see the looks on kids’ faces and adults’ faces when they see the level of art and quality and the music and the lighting we put in,” Sutton adds.

Chris Anderson (cdamedia.us)

Baily Cruce with Glowing Pumpkins says the event also includes a souvenir shop, snacks and countless opportunities for photos.

She confirms the Jack-O-Lantern Adventure is open from dusk to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

However, the nights of Monday, Oct. 10 and Halloween will remain open.

Chris Anderson (cdamedia.us)

Tickets range from $20 to $39, and are for sale online and in person.

The following packages are available:



General admission - $20

Includes ticket for one person

Family four pack - $75

Includes tickets for four people $10 credit for gift shop

VIP admission - $39

Front of line/no waiting Includes ticket for one person $10 credit for gift shop



No matter the package, children ages two and under do not require admission.