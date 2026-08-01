Guthrie family renews plea 6 months after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance from Tucson home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Savannah Guthrie is renewing her family's call for information in the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, six months to the day since the 84-year-old vanished from her Tucson-area home.

The "Today" show co-host shared the message on Instagram early Saturday, posting a photo of her mother alongside a lengthy statement describing her family's grief and desperation for answers.

Guthrie wrote that her mother was taken from her bed overnight, and that she and her siblings, Cameron, Kristine, Annie, Tommy and Mike, have struggled every day since with the uncertainty of not knowing what happened to her. She said the family is determined to find answers so they can give their mother a proper goodbye.

In the post, Guthrie appealed directly to anyone who may have information, including anyone who might recognize the handwriting in ransom notes tied to the case. She said tips can be submitted anonymously and that a reward remains available.

Guthrie's post came a day after the Pima County Sheriff's Department released the full text of two ransom notes connected to the investigation, in hopes the documents' language might help identify a suspect.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the first note was sent Feb. 2 and demanded between $4 million and $6 million in bitcoin for Nancy Guthrie's safe return, with the amount tied to when payment was made. A second note, sent four days later, claimed she had died shortly after being taken and that her death was unintentional.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen alive Jan. 31. The FBI has been assisting Pima County investigators throughout the case.

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