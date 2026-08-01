'She's not forgotten': Neighbors remember Guthrie, seek peace for her family

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — On the six-month anniversary of Nancy Guthrie's abduction, KGUN 9 returned to the 84-year-old's Catalina Foothills neighborhood.

KGUN 9 Nancy Guthrie's Catalina Foothills neighborhood

Neighbors were hesitant to speak on camera for security reasons.

Though one neighbor told KGUN 9's Concetta Callahan that nobody has forgotten about it.

"I think early on, many of us knew that she was gone, and it was just about giving the Guthries some peace," she said.

KGUN 9 Neighbors security conscious

Guthrie's neighbor said the abduction has made them all more security-conscious, as the disappearance has left them with so many unanswered questions.

"This is a vast desert...how do you even start to think about where she could be?" she asked. "I think everybody has their own idea of what happened."

KGUN 9 PCSO confirms Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Catalina Foothills home on February 1, 2026

Six months on, and there are still signs that something terrible happened in the neighborhood.

"No Trespassing," "Private Property" and "No Deliveries" signs are posted outside of Nancy Guthrie's home.

"No Parking" signs can be found throughout the neighborhood to keep people away.

KGUN 9 Signs posted to keep people out

KGUN 9 Signs posted to keep people out

The makeshift memorial by Guthrie's mailbox is gone, but signs of hope are still present.

"She's not forgotten," her neighbor said. "She hasn't gone away in our memories, and it's still very painful for quite a few people."

Neighbors still have yellow ribbons on their mailboxes. They are hanging alongside charms in the trees.

KGUN 9 Yellow ribbon hangs on trees and mailboxes throughout Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood

The tragedy has gained national attention, but for residents, the loss still feels personal.

"Everybody is hoping for some closure for the family," Guthrie's neighbor said. "And we would like nothing more than for the people responsible for this to be caught and brought to justice."