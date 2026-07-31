Six months on, Guthrie case still priority for PCSD, per Sheriff Nanos

Tomorrow marks six months since the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie from her Foothills home.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has been a prominent figure in the investigation from Day One.

Nanos has faced plenty of criticism over the past six months.

During KGUN 9's Pat Parris' one-on-one interview with Nanos this week, Sheriff Nanos told Parris that he still believes his department will solve the case.



"We have some of the greatest minds in the country working on this case," Nanos said. "Whether it's DNA analysis, could be video analysis, we have private corporations, big corporations that are stepping up and saying, 'Whatever you need.'"

A big part of the case early on were the ransom notes.

The first was received by KGUN 9 and two other media outlets, two days after the kidnapping.

A second ransom note was addressed to the Guthrie family days later, and has now been released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, saying in part:

"We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry.

Pat Parris spoke to Sheriff Nanos earlier this week.

Pat: "Do you believe she's dead, Nancy Guthrie?"

Nanos: "You know, Pat there's been a lot on that of, 'Does the sheriff believes she's dead or not?' Let me just say this: what is the benefit of the sheriff saying she's dead or she isn't dead, particularly if there's no evidence to support it. If we get called out to a scene and there's a burial site or bones, something that identifies her, absolutely. But we don't have that. More important to me is the family has hopes. Why should I be the one that crushes 'em? Why should I be the one to say, 'No she's dead.' As long as the family believes she's still here, I do too."

Pat: "There is some thought that there hasn't been major movement on this case since the photos and video was released of the person at the front door. Do you feel like that is not a fair characterization, that there's nothing major happened or that it's gone cold, That kind of thing."

Nanos: "If I worry about everybody's opinions then it's kind of tough. What I worry about is, what am I being briefed on everyday. Yes, certainly it's not cold. I know that. But there's pieces of information that I just can't share."

Pat: "Tell me about where we're at with the DNA."

Nanos: "We have a lot of DNA that we continue to look at. I hope that they progress faster than they do, but I think they're getting somewhere."

Pat: "Does that include familial DNA?"

Nanos: "Absolutely, yes, familial-type DNA. What we've seen in some of the cases across the country that were solved where you find this is a relative, and even though it may not be who you're looking for, it gives you a starting point, right. Somebody to go talk to."

Pat: "Do you talk to Savannah Guthrie occasionally? Do you keep the family involved or at least informed?"

Nanos: "Savannah will call or text as she needs to with me for whatever reason. She's been more than gracious. The relationship is a good relationship. Not just with me or my team, but all the players involved. Not just with Savannah, the whole family. Because it is, this is just horrible for all of them to go through."

Nanos is still encouraging people to come forward with even the smallest bit of information that could help them solve the case.