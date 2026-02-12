TIMELINE: What we know about the events surrounding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

TUCSON, AZ — As crews continue their search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, officials are slowly sharing more details surrounding her disappearance, including a timeline of events immediately surrounding the time she was last seen.

Pima County Sheriff's Department This image from the Pima County Sheriff's Department shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie.

Watch the full video statement from the Guthrie family that was released Wednesday night in the player below.

Thursday, February 5

On Thursday morning, authorities announced a $50,000 reward, and an impostor making a ransom demand was arrested as police continue their search for Nancy Guthrie, who went missing Saturday.

$50K reward offered in case of Nancy Guthrie

One of Guthrie's children spoke out in another video posted online on Thursday, requesting more communication about their missing mother:

Friday, February 6

On Friday afternoon, PCSD and the FBI were made aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie. Officials say they are working to verify its authenticity.

Read the full statement below:

A new billboard of Nancy was seen in Phoenix near 16th and Jefferson streets.

President Trump spoke to reporters on Friday, saying, "We have some clues, I think that are very strong and I think we could have some answers up fairly soon from DOJ or FBI."

Saturday, February 7

Savannah Guthrie releases another video message via her social media, telling the apparent kidnappers of her mother that they have received their message and "will pay."

Sunday, February 8

Investigators are seen back out at Guthrie's home as the search continues.

“The Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. Follow-up continues at multiple locations,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement Sunday. “No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified. No scheduled press briefings. If any significant developments occur in the case, a press conference will be called.”

Monday, February 9

A ransom note demanding $6 million in Bitcoin for Guthrie's release set a payment deadline of 5 p.m. local time on Monday and threatened her life if the deadline was not met.

Savannah Guthrie posted another video Monday afternoon, saying they are "in an hour of desperation."

The FBI released a new statement Monday evening, saying:

"For more than a week, FBI agents, analysts, and professional staff have worked around the clock to reunite Nancy Guthrie with her family. The FBI is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers, nor have we identified a suspect or person of interest in this case at this time. Additional personnel from FBI field offices across the nation continue to deploy to Tucson. We are currently operating a 24-hour command post that includes crisis management experts, analytic support, and investigative teams. But we still need the public's help. Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home. We need that person to share what they know. Please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI."

Tuesday, February 10

The FBI released video and images showing a person wearing a mask, gloves, and a backpack, captured on a Nest surveillance camera outside of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home. The person also appeared to be armed.

FBI releases surveillance video from home in search for Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie also posted on social media, saying, "Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also addressed the newly released video in a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday morning:

"The President encourages any American across the country with any knowledge of this suspect to please call the FBI, who continue to assist state and local authorities who are leading this investigation on the ground. And once again, I will reiterate that the prayers of this entire White House are with Savannah and her family at this time, and we hope this person is found soon, and that her mother is brought home safely."

On Tuesday evening, an individual was detained during a traffic stop in an area south of Tucson, and law enforcement subsequently began to search a location associated with the individual.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

In the early morning hours, the individual who was detained was released from custody. We spoke to him immediately following his release about what transpired.

In the interview, the man, who identified himself as "Carlos," said he was held at the scene of the initial traffic stop for hours.

EXCLUSIVE: Man detained by police in Nancy Guthrie search speaks to ABC15

Federal agents are continuing to search Guthrie's neighborhood, and the FBI alerted those in the area about the search.

NEW: Federal agents going to door to door and searching terrain in Nancy Guthrie’s neighborhood this morning.



We saw similar activity in Annie Guthrie’s neighborhood yesterday @abc15 pic.twitter.com/uqiYUOkAGZ — Ford Hatchett (@FordHatchett) February 11, 2026

FBI Phoenix

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says they’ve received more than 4,000 calls to tip lines in the last 24 hours since the surveillance images from Guthrie’s house were released.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly briefly spoke with reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie:

"They now have over 15,000 phone calls that have come in as leads. Some of them have been dead ends. I think the guy in Rio Rico is an example of that. But you can feel how they're, you know, desperate," Kelly said. "We're in 11 days. She's elderly. She has health problems. Gabby and I, we live there in Tucson. We live pretty close by, probably about five miles away. And we're praying for Savannah's Mom, for Nancy. If you think you have something that might be of interest, don't dismiss it. Reach out to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the FBI, or the Tucson Police. Reach out to somebody, share the information, let law enforcement decide if it's a worthwhile lead."

Thursday, Feb. 12

According to ABC News, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is now asking Guthrie’s neighbors to check their home security cameras for footage from an earlier timeframe than the early morning of February 1, when she was likely abducted.

Investigators on Thursday asked homeowners for video footage from January 11 between 9 p.m. and midnight. They did not specify why.

They also asked for footage from January 31 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Authorities said there was a suspicious vehicle on a nearby street around 10 a.m.

Savannah Guthrie also posted a video on her Instagram account that shows childhood photos with her mother.

ABC15 will continue to update this timeline as new developments occur.