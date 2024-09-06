Governor Hobbs launches phase one of Efficiency Arizona

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — With deaths from heat-related illnesses becoming a common occurrence, the State of Arizona is looking to protect our most vulnerable.

On August 29, Governor Hobbs announced the launch of Efficiency Arizona, a program aiming to help low-income residents replace cooling and heating systems in order to stem the threat from extreme heat.

The program fully covers the cost of replacing faulty air conditioning units for households earning below 80% of the median income. For those earning between 80% and 150% of the median income, the program provides a 50% subsidy.

The residents targeted by the program include seniors, the types of people that Lynne Severe helps every day.

Severe runs a local nonprofit called Green Valley Cares, which is focused on providing companionship and essential support to the senior population.

Severe started the group at a time in her life when she needed to find meaning.

“I needed a sense of purpose in my life after my husband passed away,” she said. “This seemed like the perfect solution,” Severe shared.

The group, consisting of volunteers, many of whom are retired nurses and social workers, conducts home visits to check on residents and provide much-needed comfort.

"We give these people the opportunity to tell their stories," she said. "And give them a reprieve from their loneliness, isolation and solitude."

Severe says the work is vital, especially when they encounter households with broken or inefficient air conditioning units.

“When it happens, it’s serious because it’s very hot down here,” she said. “And we can’t let them continue to live in that kind of environment that’s certainly going to impact their health.”

While the program’s mission is widely supported, Severe expressed concerns that some community members may be left out due to strict income limits. She hosted a presentation earlier this year about the program when she learned that many of her clients wouldn’t qualify, despite their needs.

“Your income had to be so low that only two people out of the whole room qualified,” she said, referring to a recent informational meeting about the program.

Severe believes that the program should assess applicants individually, as many residents face unaccounted medical and living expenses.

“Someone may be getting $3,000 a month, which is way above the ceiling,” she says. “But they’ve got health issues they’re paying for and all kinds of things that are not being considered.”

Efficiency Arizona is the first phase of a three-part program, which will roll out over the next year and a half, aiming to reduce heat-related health risks across the state. More details on how to apply for rebates and support can be found on the Efficiency Arizona website.