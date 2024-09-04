Excessive heat and near-record highs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and hotter.

Highs begin to climb today through Friday, peaking on Thursday, where several areas will be flirting with record highs.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place from 11 AM today through 8 PM Friday, for central and western Pima County, then 11 AM Thursday through 8 PM Friday for eastern Pima County.

Staying dry with well above average temperatures expected through the remainder of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

