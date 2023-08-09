Heat-related deaths spike in the month of July in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heat-related deaths jumped in Southern Arizona from June to July. In June, there were eight deaths. In July, there were 42, according to data from the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office.

“The sun in Arizona… It’s ruthless,” said Matthew Green, a Tucson resident who takes the bus everyday.

He’s seen what exactly the heat can do to people.

“Actually, I watched somebody about to fall into the concrete and I caught them, because they were so hot,” he shared.

He says he walks as fast as he can to get through the areas with no shade, but admits that’s easier because of his age.

Pima County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Greg Hess speaks to the correlation between age and heat-illness.

“Elderly populations are more vulnerable to the effects of the heat than somebody who is younger with more robust physiologic responses to being more tolerant to the heat,” explained Dr. Hess.

In July, nearly 80% of the deaths were people 60 and older. 60% of those deaths were indoors, meaning heat was a contributing factor to the death.

Overall, there were 34 more deaths than in the month of June.

“The terms heat stroke or heat exhaustion, that’s essentially when the body’s temperature is higher than it should be. And the body’s mechanisms to cool itself, like sweating, are overcome,” said Hess.

Staying safe in the heat is possibly a different story for anyone indoors with air conditioning which doesn't work.

Elderly adults may contact thePima Council on Aging for resources to help the situation.