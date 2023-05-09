Gov. Katie Hobbs visiting Tucson to talk Title 42

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs will be making the trip to Tucson for a press conference about Title 42 preparedness this afternoon, May 9, according to a release from the Governor's Office.

The speech will kick off at 2:05 p.m. at the Casa Alitas Drexel Center in Tucson.

Gov. Hobbs is appearing alongside 13 local leaders who will be available to answer questions following the speaking event.

The visit to the Old Pueblo comes just a day after the governor announced Arizona's readiness plan for Title 42's expiration on Thursday.

The five-point plan is divided into categories of public safety, partnerships, transportation, emergency shelter and executive action. Gov. Hobbs says the plan was influenced by visits to the border as well as meetings with leaders in border communities.

Other leaders attending the press conference:

