Gov. Katie Hobbs visiting Tucson to talk Title 42

Joint press conference with local officials at 2:05 p.m.
Posted at 9:50 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 12:50:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs will be making the trip to Tucson for a press conference about Title 42 preparedness this afternoon, May 9, according to a release from the Governor's Office.

The speech will kick off at 2:05 p.m. at the Casa Alitas Drexel Center in Tucson.

Gov. Hobbs is appearing alongside 13 local leaders who will be available to answer questions following the speaking event.

The visit to the Old Pueblo comes just a day after the governor announced Arizona's readiness plan for Title 42's expiration on Thursday.

The five-point plan is divided into categories of public safety, partnerships, transportation, emergency shelter and executive action. Gov. Hobbs says the plan was influenced by visits to the border as well as meetings with leaders in border communities.

Other leaders attending the press conference:

  • Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher
  • DEMA-EM Director Allen Clark
  • Tucson City Manager’s Office Chief of Staff Lane Mandle
  • Monica Perez, Chief of Staff Pima County
  • Deputy County Administrator Steve Holmes
  • Keith Bagwell, Chief of Staff, Supervisor Grijalva’s office
  • Elvira Suarez-Din, Dir., Community Engagement, Supervisor Grijalva’s office
  • Sheldon Ross - DEMA
  • Mike Hammarstrom - DEMA
  • Francisco Garcia - Deputy County Administrator & Chief Medical Officer
  • Shane Clark, Director of Office of Emergency Management, Pima County
  • Teresa Cavendish, Executive Director, Casa Alitas

  • Diego Lopez, Associate Director, Casa Alitas

    Stay with KGUN9 throughout the day for more on the Governor's visit to Tucson and her plan ahead of the end of Title 42.

