Gov. Hobbs announces Arizona plan for Title 42 end

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Higher numbers of migrants are anticipated in the U.S. after Title 42 expires Thursday. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says additional resources will be allocated to ensure public safety, and the safety of those seeking asylum.

Hobbs announced a five-point 'Title 42 Preparedness Approach' to members of the press and public Monday morning. She says the plan was informed by multiple border visits and meetings with border patrol, local leaders and humanitarian nonprofits.

"I heard from elected officials whose requests have gone unanswered and I've heard from humanitarian leaders who are overworked and overwhelmed by the responsibility that's been put on their shoulders," Hobbs said in the press conference.

She says her administration is anticipating worsening challenges once more people are legally allowed to enter the U.S. while their asylum claims are processed.

The governor listed the five-pronged approach in detail in a public address:



Public Safety

The governor says she has directed the Arizona Department of Public Safety to assist local law enforcement as needed with respect to drug trafficking.

Partnerships

Hobbs says she will keep an open line of communications with nonprofits, the federal government and tribal communities as needs shift.

Transportation

Hobbs says her administration plans to "mitigate the impact of the increased migration on our border communities" by working with sponsors and NGOs (non-governmental organizations) to provide cost-efficient and coordinated transportation.

Emergency Shelter

Shelter for asylum seekers will be handled in a similar fashion to transportation, according to Hobbs.

Use of executive actions to provide emergency resources if officials find it necessary.

Executive actions Hobbs says she made take include sending National Guard members to the border. The President says he has sent 1500 troops to areas of the border where Border Patrol will likely need assistance with processing and administrative tasks.



Hobbs says she has reached out to the president and Homeland Secretary Mayorkas—who joined the Arizona governor on a border facility tour in March—without an 'adequate response.'

Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema (I) and Mark Kelly (D) have expressed a similar need to federal support to nonprofit organizations like Casa Alitas to avoid overcrowding and to prevent situations where people are allowed to enter the country with no plans for shelter or other support.

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on its 'Secure the Border Act' Thursday—which President Biden says he will veto if it contains provisions restricting migrants' abilities to seek asylum.

“Because this bill does very little to actually increase border security while doing a great deal to trample on the nation’s core values and international obligations, it should be rejected,” says a statement from the White House.

The bill also contains plans to resume border wall construction.