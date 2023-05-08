Gov. Katie Hobbs to hold Title 42 press conference

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Governor Katie Hobbs will hold a press conference this morning about the emerging end of Title 42, a COVID-19 era policy allowing officials to turn away migrants at the border.
The Governor's Office put out a statement about the joint conference being held in Phoenix, which will feature speakers from throughout Southern Arizona, including Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.
Gov. Hobbs will also be joined by Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls, DPS Director Jeffrey Glover and Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Allen Clark.
The speech will outline Gov. Hobbs' plan for the end of Title 42 which is expected to bring a surge of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Governor has visited the border several times in her first 100 days in office and has held multiple listening sessions to understand the needs of border communities, according to the statement. The press conference is expected to address issues raised in those sessions.
