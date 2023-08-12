Golder Ranch Fire District contains house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch Fire District responded to a house fire on Friday morning.
The fire occurred near Golder Ranch Drive and Coronado Forest Drive.
Crews contained to an outdoor cooking area that was connected to the house.
Everyone inside, including a dog, got out safely.
The cause is under investigation.
