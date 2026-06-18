Go on Jersey's Journeys to PACC for adoptable pets

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cat going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at PACC.

- Rooster is a an older adult brindle pit mix. This sweet gentleman has been staying in the front lobby of PACC, where he's extremely well behaved! He doesn't bark, he likes kids, dogs, cats and everyone who comes his way. He has some health issues, but he takes regular medications and keeps everything under control. He likes to cuddle, he's friendly, calm, and loves to follow his people around. He'd love a home that can let him be a couch potato.

- Newton is a older adult tan chihuahua mix. This sweet little guy is blind, but he's still able to find his way around! He came into PACC when he got hit by a car, but incredibly he didn't break anything! He has some scars on his face, but everything has healed. He's affectionate, happy, calm and loves a good cuddle. He's currently staying in a foster home, so if you're interested in adopting him, click here.

- Hermes is a 5-year-old gray and white cat. He's a very affectionate, loving boy, who really just wants all the attention he can get! He just got back from his stay in a foster home, so he would really like to get out of the shelter, even though everyone there has fallen in love with him. He's a little skinny, so he's looking for someone to help him pack on the pounds!

- Batgirl is a 5-year-old gray tabby cat. She's very shy in her current surroundings, and really doesn't like being at the shelter. As soon as she's comfortable and in her home, she'll definitely warm up and let her true personality come out!

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.