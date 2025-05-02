Giron found guilty of negligent homicide for 2019 crash that killed two people

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jana Giron, the woman on retrial for a crash that caused the death of two people, was found guilty on two counts of negligent homicide Friday afternoon.

Giron faced charges of manslaughter, criminal damage and endangerment. Last year, a jury declared a mistrial on five of the six charges, but found her guilty of tampering with evidence.

She was found not guilty of criminal damage on Friday.

She was involved in a crash that led to the death of Caitlin Festerling, 21, and Paul Garcia, 22, in 2019. In December 2024, she was sentenced to three years probation and 300 hours of community service for tampering with evidence.