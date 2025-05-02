Defense rests as closing arguments in Jana Giron retrial begin

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The trial of Jana Giron is nearing its conclusion, with witness testimony wrapping up Thursday and closing arguments beginning.

The defense spent much of the day presenting its case, including testimony from an accident reconstruction expert who took the stand both in the morning and again after lunch.

The expert testified that because the Acura involved in the crash was a manual transmission vehicle, the driver could have used “engine braking” — a technique that doesn’t trigger brake lights — before making a turn.

“All of the information that I’ve reviewed seems to support Ms. Giron’s statement that the Acura was preparing to make a left-hand turn, began too slow suddenly, and as a result, she was unable to apply her brakes and avoid the collision in a timely manner,” the expert testified.

Prosecutors challenged the expert’s conclusions during cross-examination, pointing out that his reconstruction was conducted years after the crash.

Jurors also heard from a nearby driver and a former sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene.

The state began its closing arguments Thursday. The defense is scheduled to present its closing arguments Friday, followed by a rebuttal from prosecutors.