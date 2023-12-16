Watch Now
GasBuddy.com: Tucson lands #1 on Santa's naughty list for most aggressive drivers

Also includes top 10 cities with the nicest drivers
Santa Claus Christmas Tin.jpg
Caleb Fernandez, KGUN 9
Posted at 12:13 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 14:13:40-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is rising in the ranks, something KGUN 9 consistently reports on, but this year, we're first on Santa Clause's naughty list for the most aggressive drivers, according to GasBuddy.com.

The technology company, which helps users find the cheapest option to fill up their gas tank, cited research found through PDI Technologies. It claims drivers are up to 48% more aggressive on the road during the holidays.

NAUGHTY LIST – Top 10 Cities with the Most Aggressive Holiday Drivers

  1. Tucson
  2. Nashville, Tenn.
  3. Orlando, Fla.
  4. Jacksonville, Fla.
  5. New Orleans, La.
  6. Richmond, Va.
  7. Salt Lake City, Utah
  8. Buffalo, N.Y.
  9. Memphis, Tenn.
  10. Oklahoma City, Okla.

The findings were based off studying millions of drivers during Thanksgiving 2023 Weekend. This study measured how often drivers sped, pressed the brake too hard or accelerated faster than they should've.

NICE LIST – Top 10 Cities with the Least Aggressive Holiday Drivers

  1. Minneapolis, Minn.
  2. Providence, R.I.
  3. Portland, Ore.
  4. Seattle, Wash.
  5. Cleveland, Ohio
  6. Norfolk, Va.
  7. Hartford, Conn.
  8. Las Vegas, Nev.
  9. Rochester, N.Y.
  10. Columbus, Ohio

Compared to other metropolitan cities, Tucsonans driving didn't accelerate as fast or press on the brake hard much. However, where they did get the highest "naughty marks" were with speeding events.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

