Tucson named America's best city for pet owners by Forbes

If you have a furry friend at home, you're in the right place, according to Forbes. The outlet has named Tucson as the nation's best city for pet owners.

Forbes looked at four main categories to create the rankings: dog veterinary cost, cat veterinary cost, veterinary access and pet-friendly spaces.

Out of 91 cities, Tucson earned its chops by having the third-most vet offices per 10,000 establishments.

Forbes' Top 10 Best Cities for Pet Owners

Tucson, Arizona Raleigh, North Carolina Nashville, Tennessee Wichita, Kansas Cincinnati, Ohio Plano, Texas Albuquerque, New Mexico Kansas City, Missouri Louisville, Kentucky Glendale, Arizona

Both cat and dog owners will be happy to hear Tucson sports the 10th-lowest veterinary costs in the country, including vaccinations, spay and neuter surgeries, office visits and dental cleanings.

There is more Arizona representation on the list: Glendale also makes an appearance in the rankings at No. 10.