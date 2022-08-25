TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responds to a four car collision near Valencia.
The incident occurred at South Campbell Avenue and East Valencia Road.
Three cars remained on scene while one left before officers arrived.
According to TPD, there were only minor injuries.
The area is not closed but a lane is restricted.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.