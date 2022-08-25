Watch Now
Four car collision near Valencia

Posted at 9:34 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 00:34:15-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responds to a four car collision near Valencia.

The incident occurred at South Campbell Avenue and East Valencia Road.

Three cars remained on scene while one left before officers arrived.

According to TPD, there were only minor injuries.

The area is not closed but a lane is restricted.

