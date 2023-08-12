Former Tucson firefighter captain, convicted triple murder appears in court

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Triple convicted killer and former Tucson Firefighter Captain David Dwayne Watson had a day in court Friday six years after sentencing.

His attorney wants the court to review Illinois state convicted killer Corey Fox's confession.

In 2017, a jury convicted Watson of killing his 35-year-old ex-wife Linda Watson, her 63-year-old mother Marilyn Fox and her 53-year-old best friend Renee Farnsworth.

He received 66 years in prison for their murders.

The Pima County Attorney's Office commented on the matter saying:

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department did an extensive investigation into the letter involving Mr. Watson’s case.



After a thorough examination it was determined that the letter is a false confession.



The inmate has made repeated false confessions to murders around the country over the last 20 years.



In addition, there were errors in the letter itself that prove the person who wrote the letter did not actually commit the crime.

Recently, a superior court judge ruled the state must produce a copy of the investigative file regarding Fox's confession related to the killing of Linda Watson.

Fox is serving life with no possibility of parole in Menard, Ill.