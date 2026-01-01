Former Sen. Jon Kyl says he has dementia

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dementia is driving a former Arizona Senator from public life. At age 83, former Senator Jon Kyl says he is preparing for a new and difficult phase of his life.

In 26 years in elected office, first in the House, later in the Senate, Jon Kyl combined a love for Arizona with the analytical mind of a skilled lawyer to do what he thought was best for this state. Now he and his family have conceded dementia is eroding his skills so he is withdrawing from public life.

“I think his legacy will be a love for Arizona. He absolutely adores the state, every inch of it, every corner of it.”

Jake Logan leads the Arizona Charter School Association now but he served with Kyl in a variety of roles for about 30 years.

“I traveled every inch of the state with them, and whether it was in one of our tribal communities or business community setting, he always took the time to listen and and I think that really was a great way for him to gather information and then try to be able to make the best decision he could for Arizona.”

Kyl was especially interested in water issues, working to ensure Arizona’s water future in our dry climate.

Jon Kyl became a member of the House of Representatives in 1987, he became a Senator in 1994 and served there until he retired in 2013. He returned to the Senate for a few months in 2018 when he was appointed to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Senator John McCain.

Tributes are coming in from both parties,

Former Governor Doug Ducey called Kyl, “A mentor, a friend and a confidant. Not sure I would have been Governor without his counsel and encouragement. Senator Jon Kyl is a giant set forth in the tradition of Arizona’s own Barry Goldwater.”

Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego said in part, “He served Arizona for decades and played an important role in issues like water security that continue to shape our state.”

For himself, Jon Kyl released a statement that said: “My family and I now head down a path filled with moments of joy and increasing difficulties. I am grateful beyond expression for their love and support, in these coming days as in all the days of my life. Despite this diagnosis, I remain a very fortunate man."