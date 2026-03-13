First time author debuts children's book at Festival of Books

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Festival of Books is happening on March 14th and 15th at the University of Arizona, with hundreds of authors from across the country and right here in Tucson. Their books cover just about every genre, and there's no reason your whole family can't find something to love.

One new author will be there this year. Niki Tilicki is debuting her first book, "My Great Grandfather's Magical Rowboat."

Her son Easton is actually billed as the author, because he wrote the original story for school 16 years ago when he was in 6th grade. Over the years, the two of them perfected it, and they've now turned it into a children's book, which Tilicki self published.

The book is about an adventurous little boy, who goes out in a magic rowboat that makes everything in the ocean come alive and talk to him. He sets out to find a pearl, but ends up helping all sorts of sea life and finding something much more special.

The book even includes a Ben's bell, as a nod to the local nonprofit Ben's Bells, because the book is really all about spreading kindness.

"Kindness is everything and it really changes the world, and it can be so quiet," Tilicki said. "And the kindness in this book is so quiet. We don't realize that kindness is not just telling somebody they look nice or to have a great day, but kindness is also how we treat things and animals, and our environment, and this book does that, very quietly."

Tilicki teaches 5th grade at Wilson K-8 in Oro Valley. At the end of the book, there are pages of lesson plans, discussion ideas and activities for kids, to help them learn about vocabulary and critical thinking. There are also pages of scientific facts about the animals in the book, along with pictures of the actual boat the book is based on.

Tilicki will be at the Festival of Books on Saturday from 10am to 1pm, and she's giving an author talk at 4pm Saturday about self publishing their book. She's also working on a sequel that she hopes to debut next year.

You can find more information about the book on her website. You can buy a copy of "My Great Grandfather's Magical Rowboat" at the Festival of Books, at Stacks Book Club in Oro Valley, or on Amazon.