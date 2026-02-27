First Black Author in Residence for Pima Co. Libraries writes new children's book

TUCSON, Ariz. — As we round out Black History Month, we're checking in with the woman in Tucson who holds the title of being the first Black author in residence for the Pima County Libraries.

We first met Adiba Nelson in 2025, as she was launching her children's book, Oshún and Me: A Story of Love and Braids.

Now in March, she's launching another children's book, Hazel's Best Day: a Story of Community, Accessibility and Pride in Being Yourself.

Nelson says it came as a surprise to her that there hadn't been a Black author in residence for the library system before her, but she was honored to be the first one. She says her work as a writer is largely rooted in her heritage. As the author in residence, she worked with aspiring writers, leading workshops and sharing her own success to give others a foot in the door.

Nelson is still working on a novel, so look for that in the future. You can pre-order Hazel and Me right now on Amazon or wherever you get your books.