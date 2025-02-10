Pima County Library's first Black author in residence

TUCSON, Ariz. — As we recognize Black History Month, one woman in Tucson can proudly say she holds the title of being the first Black author in residence for the Pima County Libraries.

For Adiba Nelson, the distinction came as an honor, but also a suprise.

"Black folks have been in Tucson, Arizona, and we've had Black authors live in Tucson, pass through Tucson, born and raised in Tucson, so to know that up until 2024 there hadn't been one, it was a little bit disheartening," Nelson said. "But I'm very honored to have been first involved."

Nelson's work as a writer is largly rooted in her heritage.

"I'm Afro-Latina, so I'm Black and Puerto Rican, and that has shaped my journey as an author, as a human being, a mom, as a person living here in Tucson," she said.

Her catalog started with children's books, when she noticed a lack of representation.

"My children's books are typically about things that I needed when I was growing up. So I needed to understand that I was beautiful and I belonged. And so, in 'Oshun and Me,' that character deals with not feeling like she belongs because she's a little different. But she's not different because she's disabled. She's different because of her hairstyle that her mom does. And I needed that growing up, because I was always in braids and shells and beads and everything. I wanted to feel like I belong too, and so I wrote that book. But then there's also the part of my daughter. My daughter is disabled, and there are slim to zero children's books that highlight and feature disabled children as lead characters," Nelson explained. "My books will always feature lead characters that are disabled children of color. There will be other disabled children in the stories that are not children of color, but the lead characters will always be children of color with a disability, that is a visible disability, or there will be characteristics of an invisible disability that will clue you in."

Her first children's books led to a memoir, which in turn led to more children's books. Now, Nelson is writing her first novel.

As the author in residence, she worked with aspiring writers, leading workshops and sharing her own success.

"Because it is so difficult for authors of that community to break into the publishing industry, and because I was fortunate enough to get in and I've been somewhat successful in the traditional publishing industry, I felt like as the author in residence, being the first, it's my responsibility and my role to kind of pass along that information," she said. "Kind of one of those things where you get in the door and you hold it open."

Nelson just had her book launch for her newest book earlier this month.

You can get copies of her books online, or you can check them out at the Pima County Libraries.